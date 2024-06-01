Bathers in fear: poisonous carnivores in the sea

Burning pain, reddening of the skin and swelling

The white bristles serve as a defense and contain a neurotoxic secretion. If you touch the fireworm, which resembles a colorful millipede, the bristles penetrate the skin. And because they break off very quickly, it is very difficult to pull them out again. Burning pain, reddening of the skin and swelling are the result. Some people even react with dizzy spells and nausea.