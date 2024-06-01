It's getting dangerous here
Bathers in fear: poisonous carnivores in the sea
They look quite harmless - but you should still avoid contact with fireworms. They are currently spreading in the Mediterranean. They are particularly common on the coasts around Italy - thanks to the warm sea temperatures, they are threatening to become a scare for bathers in Sicily, Apulia and Calabria this summer.
They are voracious and carnivorous, have no enemies, can regenerate themselves and have dangerous spines: fireworms are multiplying in the Mediterranean thanks to the warm sea temperatures and are threatening to become a scare for bathers this summer. Experts in Italy are now investigating why these animals are multiplying so rapidly.
Heatwaves as a trigger for invasion
The summer heatwaves of the past three years are said to have caused the fireworms (Hermodice carunculata) to spread enormously in the seas of the southern Italian regions of Sicily, Apulia and Calabria.
We have succeeded in isolating an irritant substance, but we are still a long way from thinking of possible cures for stings.
Fishermen's work under threat
They have thus become an invasive species that threatens the animals living in marine protected areas, including corals, and the work of fishermen. The marine animal, which can grow up to 30 centimetres in size, is mainly found on hard bottoms and in seagrass beds in the Mediterranean. The fireworm can also be found on sand.
Burning pain, reddening of the skin and swelling
The white bristles serve as a defense and contain a neurotoxic secretion. If you touch the fireworm, which resembles a colorful millipede, the bristles penetrate the skin. And because they break off very quickly, it is very difficult to pull them out again. Burning pain, reddening of the skin and swelling are the result. Some people even react with dizzy spells and nausea.
"We have succeeded in isolating an irritant substance, but we are still a long way from thinking of possible cures for stings," emphasized Roberto Simonini, physicist at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, according to media reports.
Fishermen who come into contact with the bristles of fireworms complain of wounds that often have to be treated with cortisone. If you don't have a cortisone ointment to hand, you can disinfect the affected area with either alcohol or vinegar, the researchers explained.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
