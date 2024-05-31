Women's European Championship qualifier
Austria could not get past 1:1 against Iceland!
Austria's women's national soccer team is no closer to a direct ticket to the 2025 European Championship in Switzerland! Team boss Irene Fuhrmann's squad drew 1-1 with Iceland at the Innviertel Arena in Ried on Friday, meaning they are still only ahead of their rivals in second place in Group A4 at the halfway stage of the qualifiers due to the fact that they have scored more goals. The "second leg" will take place in Reykjavik on Tuesday (21:30).
In front of 3788 spectators, ÖFB captain Sarah Puntigam took the lead with a converted penalty (26th). The 31-year-old Styrian, who is the team's record player with 145 appearances, scored for the 21st time in ÖFB kit and for the second time in the current qualifying campaign. However, a highly controversial penalty meant that ÖFB's second win in their second competitive match against Iceland after the 3-0 win at Euro 2017 in the Netherlands came to nothing. Glodis Viggosdottir (76') also scored safely from the penalty spot after Marina Georgieva had been shot on the elbow with her arm raised.
Nicole Billa honored for her 100th appearance in Poland
As expected, Fuhrmann did not make any personnel surprises. Sarah Zadrazil returned to midfield after her injury lay-off against Poland, replacing Celina Degen on the bench, but otherwise there were no changes compared to the 3-1 win in Gdynia. After Nicole Billa was honored for her 100th appearance in Poland by ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer and ÖFB Sports Director Peter Schöttel, the hosts immediately provided a highlight. Lilli Purtscheller's overhead kick (6') and Marie-Therese Höbinger's well-struck shot (22') were not far off the mark. Iceland were dangerous for the first time immediately afterwards through Dilja Yr Zomers, but she did not hit the ball properly (23').
The hoped-for "giant step" came to nothing for the time being
At the other end, Purtscheller could only be stopped by Alexandra Johannsdottir with a foul during a speed dribble in the penalty area and Puntigam converted the penalty with ease. The Houston Dash legionnaire almost scored a brace, rolling the ball into the net from a good position after a beautiful combination via Eileen Campbell and Höbinger (34'). A 2-0 scoreline would not have been fair, rather a 1-1. The ÖFB defense faltered a few times and also had the necessary luck. Sandra Jessen (29), the speedy Sveindis Jonsdottir (38) and Hildur Antonsdottir (43) missed top chances with a long ball.
After the restart, Barbara Dunst headed over (53'), otherwise the Icelanders gained a clear advantage and were dangerous time and again, sometimes only in the approach. Such as Zomers (73'). Shortly afterwards, referee Lina Lehtovaara took center stage and the Icelanders gratefully accepted the "gift". In stoppage time, Manuela Zinsberger made a brilliant save from a Kristinsdottir finish to preserve the ÖFB point (93'). Austria's hoped-for "giant stride" towards a ticket to the European Championships thus came to nothing for the time being. It remains a stalemate with a very slight ÖFB advantage. At the top of the table, unblemished leaders Germany (9) pulled away with a 4:1 win against bottom-placed Poland in Rostock after trailing 1:0. Austria and Iceland are on four points each.
The result:
Austria - Iceland 1:1 (1:0)
Ried, Innviertel Arena, 3788 spectators, referee Lehtovaara (FIN)
Goals: 1:0 (26.) Puntigam (penalty), 1:1 (76.) Viggosdottir (penalty)
Yellow card Austria: Hanshaw
Austria: Zinsberger - Schiechtl (82nd Wienroither), Georgieva, Kirchberger, Hanshaw - Zadrazil, Puntigam (82nd Degen) - Purtscheller, Höbinger (76th Feiersinger), Dunst (82nd Hickelsberger-Füller) - Campbell (64th Pinther)
Iceland: Birkisdottir - G. Arnadottir, Viggosdottir, Sigurdardottir, Arnardottir - Johannsdottir, Antonsdottir - Zomers (85. Kristinsdottir), Vilhjalmsdottir, Jessen (58. Eiriksdottir) - Jonsdottir
Quotes:
Irene Fuhrmann (ÖFB team manager): "It was a point earned, basically it was a duel at eye level. We were absolutely not at our performance limit and the Icelanders played to their strengths. We looked nervous at the start and stopped playing soccer in the second half. We were more dangerous in the last few games than we were today, and the quality of our final pass was not there. The disappointment clearly outweighs the disappointment when you see the penalty as it was given. Nevertheless, it's simply the case that we're still on target and anything is still possible."
Sarah Puntigam (ÖFB captain): "It feels like two points lost because we were in the lead and it felt like we let the game slip away in the second half. We can certainly do better than that, of course it's annoying. We controlled the game in the first half and were the better team. It is what it is, we are still right on target."
Marina Georgieva (ÖFB defender): "In my opinion, it wasn't a penalty because I deliberately put my hand on my body, I don't think I could have put it any closer. I wouldn't know where to put my hand so it wouldn't be a penalty. You don't have to give it, you can probably give it somehow, but I'm not a trained referee, I can only say what I feel."
Glodis Viggosdottir (Iceland scorer): "In the first half they were a bit better in parts, in the second half we were much better. Basically we're on the same level, the team with the better form on the day will win games like this. It was pretty even, we created the better chances, so we're a little disappointed that we didn't win."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.