Austria could not get past 1:1 against Iceland!

Quotes:



Irene Fuhrmann (ÖFB team manager): "It was a point earned, basically it was a duel at eye level. We were absolutely not at our performance limit and the Icelanders played to their strengths. We looked nervous at the start and stopped playing soccer in the second half. We were more dangerous in the last few games than we were today, and the quality of our final pass was not there. The disappointment clearly outweighs the disappointment when you see the penalty as it was given. Nevertheless, it's simply the case that we're still on target and anything is still possible."



Sarah Puntigam (ÖFB captain): "It feels like two points lost because we were in the lead and it felt like we let the game slip away in the second half. We can certainly do better than that, of course it's annoying. We controlled the game in the first half and were the better team. It is what it is, we are still right on target."



Marina Georgieva (ÖFB defender): "In my opinion, it wasn't a penalty because I deliberately put my hand on my body, I don't think I could have put it any closer. I wouldn't know where to put my hand so it wouldn't be a penalty. You don't have to give it, you can probably give it somehow, but I'm not a trained referee, I can only say what I feel."



Glodis Viggosdottir (Iceland scorer): "In the first half they were a bit better in parts, in the second half we were much better. Basically we're on the same level, the team with the better form on the day will win games like this. It was pretty even, we created the better chances, so we're a little disappointed that we didn't win."