Event with vision
Future Forum Ramsau: impulses for the future
The Ramsau am Dachstein Future Forum creates new perspectives and networks. Under the motto "The champions of the future are WE!", the top-class event celebrates its premiere this year - and brings together decision-makers from business, sport and science in an unconventional, inspiring and forward-looking setting on October 9 and 10, 2024. Highlights include keynote speeches, panel discussions and sporting activities.
New regulations such as ESG, disruptive megatrends such as AI and challenges relating to the circular economy and new work affect all sectors, albeit at different levels. If you want to be successful in this field of tension, you have to show foresight and seize opportunities.
"Tourism - and winter sports in particular - are of central importance for the entire region. This makes it all the more important to harmonize current trends and new environmental technologies for sustainable growth."
In view of these challenges, the Future Forum Ramsau am Dachstein on October 9 and 10, 2024 offers the perfect platform to exchange ideas, learn from each other and form valuable networks in an inspiring environment. The top event is characterized by a wide range of topics, including environmental protection, circular economy, digitalization, human resources, sport and tourism. More than 30 internationally renowned keynote speakers are expected to share their knowledge and insights and give participants new impetus for the future.
"At Siemens, we are using the technologies created by AI and the industrial metaverse to drive innovation and efficiency!"
Foresight instead of tunnel vision
In an increasingly complex world, networked thinking is the key to success. And that means thinking outside the box. Be inspired by clever minds instead of stewing in your own juices. Looking at your own status quo from a new perspective and recognizing opportunities. Just like Supernova Green, which has used the roof surfaces of its retail parks to install PV systems. The energy generated is not only used for the company's own operations, but is also sold on. A new line of business has been created.
Just like the Heinzel Group, where sustainability is not seen as a task, but as a way of life. COO Kurt Maier will provide insights into what this means in practice and how CO2 neutrality can be achieved. A total ofover 30 top speakers will provide valuable impetus for a successful future on October 9 and 10 in Ramsau am Dachstein.
- Dietmar Dahmen - international keynote speaker
- Johanna Bath - Professor & expert on all aspects of New Work
- Herwig Straka - CEO & Founder eImotion Group
- Kerstin Gelbmann - GF Austro Holding
- Martin Ohneberg - CEO & Founder Henn Connector Group
- Michael Krammer - Managing Partner ventocom
- Günther Beck - Medical doctor, ex-biathlon pro
- Nicole Schmidhofer - Ex-ski racer
- Tom Berger - GF Laola1
- Frank Albert - GF & Founder Supernova Group
- Henrietta Egerth - GF FFG
- Horst Gager - Winemaker Weingut Gager
- Mathias Schattleitner - GF TVB Schladming/Dachstein
- David Salzgeber - GF IT Revolutions
- Siegfried Nagl - Special Representative Energy WKO
- Kurt Maier - COO Heinzel Group
The changing world of work
The world of work is also changing - the shortage of skilled workers and new requirements are presenting managers with challenges. Inher keynote speech on "Permanent transformation as a challenge in management",university professor and hybrid work advisor Johanna Bath will provide inspiration on how to get employees excited about the company's goals and make their own contribution to the company's success visible to everyone .
New perspectives and networks
- Over 30 keynote speakers from business, top-class sport and science will provide new impetus on October 9 and 10, 2024.
- Keynotes, panel discussions and networking events
- Time to exchange ideas - in the lecture hall, during sports and in the rustic forest tavern
- Top-class line-up - international keynote speakers and big names from sport & business
- Main topics ESG, circular economy, digitalization, HR, sport, tourism run4future - playing sports together and supporting a future project at the same time.
