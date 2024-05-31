Vorteilswelt
Event with vision

Future Forum Ramsau: impulses for the future

Nachrichten
31.05.2024 17:39

The Ramsau am Dachstein Future Forum creates new perspectives and networks. Under the motto "The champions of the future are WE!", the top-class event celebrates its premiere this year - and brings together decision-makers from business, sport and science in an unconventional, inspiring and forward-looking setting on October 9 and 10, 2024. Highlights include keynote speeches, panel discussions and sporting activities.

New regulations such as ESG, disruptive megatrends such as AI and challenges relating to the circular economy and new work affect all sectors, albeit at different levels. If you want to be successful in this field of tension, you have to show foresight and seize opportunities.

"Tourism - and winter sports in particular - are of central importance for the entire region. This makes it all the more important to harmonize current trends and new environmental technologies for sustainable growth."

Josef Herk, President of the Styrian Economic Chamber and Egon Hierzegger, Chairman of the Ennstal/Salzkammergut regional office of the Economic Chamber
In view of these challenges, the Future Forum Ramsau am Dachstein on October 9 and 10, 2024 offers the perfect platform to exchange ideas, learn from each other and form valuable networks in an inspiring environment. The top event is characterized by a wide range of topics, including environmental protection, circular economy, digitalization, human resources, sport and tourism. More than 30 internationally renowned keynote speakers are expected to share their knowledge and insights and give participants new impetus for the future.

"At Siemens, we are using the technologies created by AI and the industrial metaverse to drive innovation and efficiency!"

Herbert Tanner, Head of Development DI FA SEA R&amp;D-AT Siemens AG Austria
Foresight instead of tunnel vision
In an increasingly complex world, networked thinking is the key to success. And that means thinking outside the box. Be inspired by clever minds instead of stewing in your own juices. Looking at your own status quo from a new perspective and recognizing opportunities. Just like Supernova Green, which has used the roof surfaces of its retail parks to install PV systems. The energy generated is not only used for the company's own operations, but is also sold on. A new line of business has been created.

Kurt Maier, COO Heinzel Group
Just like the Heinzel Group, where sustainability is not seen as a task, but as a way of life. COO Kurt Maier will provide insights into what this means in practice and how CO2 neutrality can be achieved. A total ofover 30 top speakers will provide valuable impetus for a successful future on October 9 and 10 in Ramsau am Dachstein.

    • Dietmar Dahmen - international keynote speaker
    • Johanna Bath - Professor & expert on all aspects of New Work
    • Herwig Straka - CEO & Founder eImotion Group
    • Kerstin Gelbmann - GF Austro Holding
    • Martin Ohneberg - CEO & Founder Henn Connector Group
    • Michael Krammer - Managing Partner ventocom
    • Günther Beck - Medical doctor, ex-biathlon pro
    • Nicole Schmidhofer - Ex-ski racer
    • Tom Berger - GF Laola1
    • Frank Albert - GF & Founder Supernova Group
    • Henrietta Egerth - GF FFG
    • Horst Gager - Winemaker Weingut Gager
    • Mathias Schattleitner - GF TVB Schladming/Dachstein
    • David Salzgeber - GF IT Revolutions
    • Siegfried Nagl - Special Representative Energy WKO
    • Kurt Maier - COO Heinzel Group

The changing world of work
The world of work is also changing - the shortage of skilled workers and new requirements are presenting managers with challenges. Inher keynote speech on "Permanent transformation as a challenge in management",university professor and hybrid work advisor Johanna Bath will provide inspiration on how to get employees excited about the company's goals and make their own contribution to the company's success visible to everyone .

In addition to panel discussions and keynote speeches, there will be plenty of time for sports and social gatherings to network and thus look to the future with renewed strength - true to the motto of the Ramsau Future Forum "The champions of the future are WE".
New perspectives and networks

  • Over 30 keynote speakers from business, top-class sport and science will provide new impetus on October 9 and 10, 2024.
  • Keynotes, panel discussions and networking events
  • Time to exchange ideas - in the lecture hall, during sports and in the rustic forest tavern
  • Top-class line-up - international keynote speakers and big names from sport & business
  • Main topics ESG, circular economy, digitalization, HR, sport, tourism run4future - playing sports together and supporting a future project at the same time.

Secure your ticket now!
Seize the opportunity to create new perspectives and networks and secure your ticket for the Ramsau am Dachstein Future Forum now. As a "Krone" reader, you will receive an exclusive 10% discount on the regular ticket price (scan QR code below. Limited contingent)!

All information and tickets online at www.zukunftsforum.net.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

