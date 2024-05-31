Future Forum Ramsau: impulses for the future

Foresight instead of tunnel vision

In an increasingly complex world, networked thinking is the key to success. And that means thinking outside the box. Be inspired by clever minds instead of stewing in your own juices. Looking at your own status quo from a new perspective and recognizing opportunities. Just like Supernova Green, which has used the roof surfaces of its retail parks to install PV systems. The energy generated is not only used for the company's own operations, but is also sold on. A new line of business has been created.