Star in private: “I am a woman and a singer”

Celebrities from the Romanian homeland

"In Romania, we have always studied the culture of the West and also of America, but the others have learned nothing from us. We have such great creative potential and of course people know sculptor Constantin Brâncuşi. But many others who wanted to stay or had to stay because of communism are largely unknown abroad. Like the Romanian Socrates Petre Ţuţea, who inspired the masses with his speeches and understood the political world as well as the wisdom of the people. Clara Haskil is another example, born in Bucharest in 1895, she was a great pianist of her time. And of course the first 'Tosca' Hariclea Darclée, for whom Puccini composed the aria, or the soprano Eugenia Moldoveanu," says Gheorghiu, scattering roses over another famous predecessor from her home country.