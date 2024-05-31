Emergency surgery for Islam critic, police officer in mortal danger

Attacker stabbed policeman in the neck

Things really got going after the attack on Stürzenberger. Police officers intervened, but at first the officers obviously did not know who was the perpetrator and who was the victim. One police officer pulled the employee, who according to Bild was a BPE security man, to the ground, knelt on him - and was then attacked by the assailant himself, who brutally stabbed him in the neck. Dramatically, the policeman's life is currently in danger. Focus online learned from security sources that the injured officer had lost a lot of blood.