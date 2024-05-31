Shocking knife attack
Emergency surgery for Islam critic, police officer in mortal danger
Shock in the German city of Mannheim: During a right-wing rally in the city center, a man attacked several people with a knife, including a critic of Islam and a police officer. The latter's life is currently in danger. krone.at has the details.
According to the police, the attack happened at around 11.35 a.m. on Mannheim's market square.
Photos from the crime scene:
The well-known German Islam critic Michael Stürzenberger wanted to take part in a rally organized by the right-wing populist citizens' movement Pax Europa (BPE) as a speaker and, according to the announcement, do "educational work".
No details yet on the attacker
The as yet unidentified attacker (wearing a beard and glasses) attacked the 59-year-old and stabbed him with a knife. Stürzenberger was hit in the face and leg. According to his colleague, he is currently undergoing emergency surgery in hospital, but his life is not in danger.
Attacker stabbed policeman in the neck
Things really got going after the attack on Stürzenberger. Police officers intervened, but at first the officers obviously did not know who was the perpetrator and who was the victim. One police officer pulled the employee, who according to Bild was a BPE security man, to the ground, knelt on him - and was then attacked by the assailant himself, who brutally stabbed him in the neck. Dramatically, the policeman's life is currently in danger. Focus online learned from security sources that the injured officer had lost a lot of blood.
"Dicey situation"
Another officer was finally able to put the attacker down with a shot from his pistol. "The situation was apparently so dicey that firearms were used against the attacker," wrote the Mannheim police in a press release. It went on to say: "The attacker was also injured as a result."
A video circulating on "X" shows the brutal knife attack. krone.at has decided against publishing the clip due to the massive violence that can be seen in it.
Whether the attack had a political background is under investigation, according to the police. Emergency services and a rescue helicopter were deployed. The market square has been cordoned off and screens have been erected.
Mayor "speechless"
Mannheim's market square is located in the center of the city of 300,000 inhabitants in the north of Baden-Württemberg. The mayor of the city was shocked. "This brutal attack shakes and shocks us, it leaves us speechless," said CDU Mayor Christian Specht. His thoughts are with the injured police officer and the other victims. At the same time, he called on people not to speculate about the background to the crime, but instead to wait for the results of the investigation.
