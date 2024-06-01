Great-great-grandpa (100) has been a firefighter for 78 years

78 years as a firefighter

Despite all his work and caring for his family, Alois Ebner also found time to get involved in the community. As early as 1952, the firefighter moved to the Eschabruck fire department, where he worked as an administrator for six years from 1956 to 1964 and where his grandson Markus Ebner is now head of the fire department. District Commander Ewald Edelmaier paid tribute to the jubilarian: "Thank you very much for 78 years of membership!"