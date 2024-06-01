Quick nicotine kick: ban to protect young people

The Salzburg state parliament has tightened up youth legislation. From today, June 1, the purchase, consumption and distribution of nicotine pouches will be prohibited for under-18s. Experts call this Salzburg initiative an important signal. "The pouches are advertised as a harmless thing that young people can use to have fun and get high," says Gerald Brandtner. The head of addiction prevention at the Akzente Salzburg association warns: "Nicotine, especially in pouch form, is a highly potent drug that is very quickly addictive." There are also possible consequences of nicotine consumption such as high blood pressure and diabetes.