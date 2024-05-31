Franz Kafka: “I am the end or the beginning”

To be burned without exception and as soon as possible

The novel fragments "The Trial", "The Castle" and "The Missing Man", like many others, remained unpublished during Kafka's lifetime. Only "The Verdict" and "The Metamorphosis" were works that "endure" for the eternal doubter. "On the other hand, everything else of mine (...) is to be burned without exception and I ask you to do this as soon as possible," he wrote to Brod on his deathbed. He defied this last wish in order to preserve Kafka's work.