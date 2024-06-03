Tyroleans help on site
Anniversary tour to the poorest of the poor in Nepal
After a serious illness, Tyrolean artist Frizzey Greif recently embarked on his tenth "aid trip" to Nepal. He has already helped countless people, and many more are likely to follow.
He has always endured great hardship on his adventurous journeys and has narrowly escaped death more than once. And even when Frizzey Greif fell ill with dengue fever in Nepal, his life was hanging by a thread. Physically and mentally, it was almost inconceivable that he and his partner Christine Jarosch would be able to start another "aid trip" after the serious illness. Bureaucratic measures have already been taken to continue the aid organization.
"Frizzey Lighthouse" for orphaned slum children
But the Prutz artist did not give up. His vision and calling to build the "Frizzey Lighthouse" for talented, parentless slum children and thus make a better world possible for them built him up: "Apparently the universe wants me to stick around. A handful of friends and the joy of life with Christine gave me the energy to carry on."
Clothes, food parcels and mosquito nets
The new "Frizzey Light Team" in Nepal under Luxmi Gautam and Jagadish Pokharel with more than 30 students eager to learn has rekindled the Oberländer's enthusiasm. Frizzey and Christine spent several weeks between March and April in Nepal, bringing warmth to the poorest of the poor in the hardest-hit slums of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur and Chitwan - with clothes, food parcels and mosquito nets.
"Indescribable conditions"
"The conditions in the slums are indescribable. There are people with disabilities, blind people and orphaned children. There is no water or toilets and you have to be careful not to stumble over a rat when distributing," says the Tyrolean. In between, Frizzey unpacked his guitar and put a smile on the faces of many in the slums with a personal concert and his messages for peace and humanity.
Film presentation opens eyes
Frizzey also prepared a film presentation for the students on how the donations have been organized as a full-time job in his home country for ten years now and how the "Frizzey Light Association" was built up from nothing in 2014. "This presentation opened the eyes of many young people. They now want to help their country even more," Greif is convinced.
Building blocks for the "Frizzey Lighthouse" in Nepal are available from 100 euros. You can find more information at www.frizzey-light.org
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
