Wacker Innsbruck celebrates the championship title

After the joy of promotion on Tuesday, Wacker Innsbruck also wrapped up the title on Thursday in Mils in the pouring rain in front of 1,200 spectators. After a cold shower with an early 0:1, the Black & Greens turned the game around. The match winners were the Jokers. Alex Schaber, who has been plagued by injuries this season, scored one and a half minutes after coming on as a substitute to make it 2:1 and then added the third. Marko Popovic made it 4:2 and decided the game.