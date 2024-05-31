Tyrolean soccer
Wacker Innsbruck celebrates the championship title
The Black & Greens were the top favorites in the Tyrolean league and lived up to this role in a commanding manner. On Thursday, the traditional Innsbruck club delivered an early masterpiece with a 4:2 victory in the top match in Mils. Absam also achieved the same in the Landesliga Ost.
After the joy of promotion on Tuesday, Wacker Innsbruck also wrapped up the title on Thursday in Mils in the pouring rain in front of 1,200 spectators. After a cold shower with an early 0:1, the Black & Greens turned the game around. The match winners were the Jokers. Alex Schaber, who has been plagued by injuries this season, scored one and a half minutes after coming on as a substitute to make it 2:1 and then added the third. Marko Popovic made it 4:2 and decided the game.
Thanks to the fans
Afterwards, boss Hannes Rauch proudly showed off his championship jersey and received a beer shower from Rami Tekir. "It's a huge relief, now we can enjoy it. I'm totally happy," said the president, who also thanked the fans: "Their support is simply sensational."
Reward for hard work
After the final whistle, the team and coaches stood together in a tight circle, demonstrating unity. "This is the reward for the last ten months. We've invested a lot, we really wanted the title. As the favorites, you have to come out on top first," said coach Sebastian Siller.
Absam in a celebratory mood
Absam also delivered the masterpiece in the Landesliga Ost with a 3-0 win in Stumm. "Congratulations to the team for a great season. Now we can play freely in the last three rounds," said a delighted coach Ahmet Duran, who will hand over to head coach Patrick Lebeda next season and take on the role of sporting director at the club.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
