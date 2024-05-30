Automatically saved design

Henssler polarizes

The celebrity chef has repeatedly made headlines in the past. During the coronavirus pandemic, for example, Henssler called for a flat-rate energy fee. At the time, the chef announced on the website of his restaurant "Henssler & Henssler": "We cook with gas and electricity, we heat with gas and consume water. To avoid having to pass on the high and rising energy costs to our prices, we will be charging an energy surcharge of 1.50 euros per guest from October 1, 2022." The surcharge was met with incomprehension by many customers.