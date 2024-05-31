The Hartl family
A traditional inn celebrates two anniversaries!
The Hartl restaurant family in Neuhaus is celebrating two anniversaries this Sunday: 250 years of the vulgar name "Zum Wirth" and 140 years of Gasthof Hartl.
The private Liaunig Art Museum points the way to the village of Neuhaus with its 1000 inhabitants. An inn has shaped social life there for centuries. The inn, which was popularly known as "Wirth na Suhi", was first mentioned in a document 250 years ago. "Back then, the inn was run by the Scherzer family. The vulgar name of the house was Gasthof 'Zum Wirth', which is how it was spelled back then," explains innkeeper Reinhard Hartl (53).
His grandfather Albert Hartl once came to Lower Carinthia from the Gailtal valley and married Theresia Scherzer here. That was in 1884, and the name Hartl was added to the Vulgo name. His son Albert Hartl took over the inn in the second generation. The now 83-year-old was born in 1941 as a quadruplet. "It's a very sad story. When we siblings were six months old, we got measles. I was the only one to survive the disease," says the 83-year-old. In 1942, part of the inn burned down. Where the Hartl Lounge is today, there used to be a department store.
"Work makes life sweet"
Albert Hartl married his wife Margarethe. Their sons Reinhard (53) and Christian (49) were born from this marriage. Albert Hartl: "I've always been a passionate landlord, and I still am. Welcoming and pampering our guests like royalty was and is a matter close to my heart." His Margarethe, who ran the kitchen for decades, has of course passed on her secret recipes - especially Hadngerichte. The 78-year-old: "Work makes life sweet. The kitchen is still my kingdom." The couple have run the farm together, built a guest house and extended the hall in the inn twice.
His son Reinhard, who has managed the inn including the farm for 26 years, is the third generation to do so: "In the past, everyone used to meet at the inn. Back then, it was customary for musicians to play." But because it had slowly become too colorful, the Hartl-Stadl was expanded into a festival area. Today, the stars of the folk music and pop scene meet at events in the Stadl. Reinhard has also managed to firmly anchor his children Stefanie (28) and Reinhard junior (25) in the family business: "At festivals, a full inn, the whole family is involved," says the 53-year-old. Including his girlfriend Ingrid.
New challenges for the fourth generation
At his side in the kitchen, his son Reinhard wears the chef's hat: "I grew up in the inn. Even as a child, I accompanied the jolly Lavanttaler on the harmonica." Reinhard junior loves his job: "It's nice when our guests are happy." Although it's not always easy being an innkeeper: "Today, in the fourth generation, we have to deal with a shortage of skilled workers and official requirements that aren't always fun." Junior's favorite dish is undoubtedly the Hadnkranznudeln (see photo below): "They're made according to grandma's secret recipe, and of course we don't tell anyone."
The two anniversaries of 250 years of the "Zum Wirth" inn and 140 years of Gasthof Hartl will be celebrated next Sunday. And guests can look forward not only to culinary delicacies, but also to lots of music.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.