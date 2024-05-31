A traditional inn celebrates two anniversaries!

His grandfather Albert Hartl once came to Lower Carinthia from the Gailtal valley and married Theresia Scherzer here. That was in 1884, and the name Hartl was added to the Vulgo name. His son Albert Hartl took over the inn in the second generation. The now 83-year-old was born in 1941 as a quadruplet. "It's a very sad story. When we siblings were six months old, we got measles. I was the only one to survive the disease," says the 83-year-old. In 1942, part of the inn burned down. Where the Hartl Lounge is today, there used to be a department store.