The spirit of Joe Zawinul hovers over Wolkenturm

In the spirit of Zawinul

And this is where Gumpoldskirchen comes into play. The well-known wine tavern town in the district of Mödling has a special connection to Joe Zawinul. The music school - the only one in the world - bears his name, the Joe Zawinul Award is presented here every year, which gives talented young musicians a cultural residency with Antony Zawinul in Los Angeles, and the Zawinul Youth Jam Band introduces music students to the fun of jazz. They will get the audience in the mood for the big evening tomorrow. "It's sure to be an unforgettable event," says local head Ferdinand Köck, eagerly anticipating Joe Zawinul's musical legacy.