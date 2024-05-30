Shortly before the wedding
Stealing the (love) show with the Lugners
It's the summer of love! At least for the Lugner family. They're not hiding their happiness - on the contrary. They want the whole country to know about it ... But where should we look first?
Most recently, Christina "Mausi" Lugner and her new partner, Ernst Prost, danced on every conceivable society stage in the country, stealing the show not only from the rest of the invited company, but also from her own family in most cases - and they didn't even have to be there in person.
While Richard Lugner is about to tie the knot for the sixth time, on June 1 to be precise, the country's gossip revolves around the rekindled fire in the love life of his ex-wife - who still calls herself the head of the Lugner family. And yet "Mörtel" (and all fans of the building tycoon) was eagerly awaiting love, which he also found in his "little bee" at the second attempt.
One more to go
But that's not all. Not only is his wedding just around the corner - his and Christina's daughter is also planning to walk down the aisle soon.
Although she has so far been more secretive than her parents when it comes to future plans, date and wedding night, this spectacle is also set to take place in June.
Hopefully there will be enough room for the whole family in the spotlight ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
