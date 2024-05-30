Stealing the (love) show with the Lugners

While Richard Lugner is about to tie the knot for the sixth time, on June 1 to be precise, the country's gossip revolves around the rekindled fire in the love life of his ex-wife - who still calls herself the head of the Lugner family. And yet "Mörtel" (and all fans of the building tycoon) was eagerly awaiting love, which he also found in his "little bee" at the second attempt.