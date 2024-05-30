Vorteilswelt
Shortly before the wedding

Stealing the (love) show with the Lugners

Nachrichten
30.05.2024 22:15

It's the summer of love! At least for the Lugner family. They're not hiding their happiness - on the contrary. They want the whole country to know about it ... But where should we look first?

Most recently, Christina "Mausi" Lugner and her new partner, Ernst Prost, danced on every conceivable society stage in the country, stealing the show not only from the rest of the invited company, but also from her own family in most cases - and they didn't even have to be there in person.

The couple were engaged once before, broke up and now want to try again. On June 1, Simone Reiländer and Richard Lugner get married at Vienna City Hall. (Bild: Starpix/ Alexander TUMA)
The couple were engaged once before, broke up and now want to try again. On June 1, Simone Reiländer and Richard Lugner get married at Vienna City Hall.
(Bild: Starpix/ Alexander TUMA)
There is currently no paper between Christina "Mausi" Lugner and Ernst Prost. (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix / A. Tuma)
There is currently no paper between Christina "Mausi" Lugner and Ernst Prost.
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix / A. Tuma)

While Richard Lugner is about to tie the knot for the sixth time, on June 1 to be precise, the country's gossip revolves around the rekindled fire in the love life of his ex-wife - who still calls herself the head of the Lugner family. And yet "Mörtel" (and all fans of the building tycoon) was eagerly awaiting love, which he also found in his "little bee" at the second attempt.

One more to go
But that's not all. Not only is his wedding just around the corner - his and Christina's daughter is also planning to walk down the aisle soon.

Although she has so far been more secretive than her parents when it comes to future plans, date and wedding night, this spectacle is also set to take place in June.

Hopefully there will be enough room for the whole family in the spotlight ...

Maria Eberhöfer
Maria Eberhöfer
