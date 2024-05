Salzburger dropped from Swiss European Championship squad!

Special program for Embolo and Zakaria

Several key players will join the Swiss on Friday. In addition to captain Granit Xhaka, these include goalkeepers Yann Sommer and Yvon Mvogo, defenders Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez as well as the midfield trio from Bologna with Remo Freuler, Michel Aebischer and Dan Ndoye. This means that 27 players will be in the squad from Friday, with Breel Embolo and Denis Zakaria completing a special program due to their injuries.