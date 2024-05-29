At the French Open
Match point fended off! Swiatek narrowly outlasted Osaka
The second round of the French Open almost brought the downfall of the "Queen" in the women's singles. In the duel between the two most successful active tennis players, Iga Swiatek came close to defeat against Naomi Osaka. The Polish player had to fend off a match point that her opponent didn't even remember later (!), but won 7:6, 1:6, 7:5 and can continue to hope for her third French Open title in a row, her fourth overall.
The "Krone" reports from Paris
Four Grand Slam titles on one side, four on the other. There is no other women's match in tennis that is nominally more prestigious. Due to Osaka's almost two-year sabbatical, it came in the second round of the French Open. As the two-time defending champion and world number one, Swiatek was of course the clear favorite against the Japanese player, who has not yet been able to build on her previous performances following her maternity leave.
In the run-up to the tournament, Osaka, who strictly only watches the first match in her draw, said that she was unsettled because many people had already mentioned the possibility of the second round. "I then spoke to my team and jokingly said that it wouldn't be Iga who was waiting," said the 26-year-old. "They all just looked."
However, the actual match turned out to be much closer than expected. Time and again, Osaka broke through Swiatek's strong defense with her groundstrokes, which on a good day have a combination of power and precision that is probably unique in women's tennis. After an even first round, in which Osaka missed a set point, the tie-break had to be decided, which Swiatek then dominated 7:1.
Swiatek almost helpless
But Osaka stepped up her level by at least another notch. She served hard, returned consistently with almost perfect length and outclassed Swiatek 6:1 in the second set. The Pole has rarely been seen so helpless in "her kingdom". It was only the third time that Swiatek had lost a set in her last 16 French Open matches. Overall, Swiatek had only lost four of 55 sets at Roland Garros since the start of 2020 - but none more clearly than 4:6...
In the decider, Swiatek wanted to take control again and promptly had three break points in the first game. But Osaka pulled herself out of the affair with hard-hitting serves, clenching her fist and screaming. Conversely, Swiatek had three game points in the next game, but Osaka still managed to break for 2:0.
Now her head was also playing an increasingly important role. Once again, the world number one earned break points, first three in a row, then two more. But Osaka fended off all five, two with winners, two with strong serves, and moved to 3:0. Swiatek began to struggle with herself, played hastily and made mistakes.
However, Swiatek continued to fight and reduced the deficit to 1:3. At 3:5, when Osaka served for the match, she got another break point, but her opponent hit a forehand winner to the left. Shortly afterwards, it was match point, which Swiatek again fended off strongly. The Polish player's fighting spirit was rewarded, she broke back due to two mistakes by Osaka and then held her serve to make it 5:5.
In the final phase, the "Queen of the Sand" was the more consistent player. She took the last two games to win 7:6, 1:6, 7:5, celebrated her 16th win in a row in Paris and was very emotional during her victory speech. "Only a few points decided it. These are the matches you train a whole year for."
Osaka left the court in tears, but was able to laugh again shortly afterwards. "I quickly realized that it was really good. Last year I saw when Iga won the title here and I was pregnant. I just thought it would be cool to be able to play here again. It was a memorable match. I haven't had that much fun since I've been back."
"I had match point?"
She had no reason to blame herself. On the contrary: Osaka moved better than before her break and definitely put in one of her best performances on clay. She was so focused on just playing from point to point that she didn't even realize that she had had match point. "I had match point? That hurts," she winced when she heard that.
