Names are being bandied about
European Cup makes Austria more attractive for coaches
After Austria's play-off success against Hartberg, the focus at Violett is already fully on next season. The search for coaches and players is already in full swing ...
The fans cheered and celebrated with the team in Hartberg, play-off hero James Holland (who scored a goal in each of his last two games for Austria) was celebrated in style - all's well that ends well?
Yes, when you see how the Austria players pulled themselves out of the mire with four wins in the last four games of the season and secured a European Cup ticket. No, when you consider that Violett missed out on the championship round and actually only achieved the minimum goal for the season (an international starting place).
So the motto at the Verteilerkreis is: after the play-off is before the European Cup, the full focus is now on the new season, and there is plenty to do in Favoriten anyway:
- In sporting terms, the search for a new coach has priority and this should be presented by the start of training on June 24 at the latest. Names such as Markus Schopp, Thomas Silberberger and Rene Maric (coach of Bayern U19) are being bandied about, while Peter Pacult, who spent a year with Austria as a player in 1995/96, is also held in high regard by many for his shirt-sleeved, straightforward and open manner.
In addition, sporting director Jürgen Werner is looking for reinforcements, the return of Aleks Dragovic is a goal, and a lot also needs to be done in midfield and attack. "Qualifying for the Conference League makes it easier, it's more attractive for players if you have the chance to play in the European Cup," says Werner.
- Economically, the sale of the Generali-Arena is the top priority. If this goes through, there should also be some more "small change" for new players, those responsible are optimistic, but nothing is fixed.
A lot of work on the distribution board, vacation is a foreign word. CFO Harald Zagiczek: "A swim in the morning, that's all we can do. But we're happy to do it if you can enjoy moments like the one in Hartberg with the fans."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
