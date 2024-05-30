Strong sign of life for bricks-and-mortar retail

"The people of Vorarlberg are therefore very conscious and therefore also like to shop regionally," is how the head of the division Pollhammer interprets the "Vorarlberg paradox" in the study. She naturally hopes that this is a long-term trend and not just a one-off phenomenon. If this is the case, it would be more than just remarkable: the western Austrians would then be defying a global trend - and that would indeed be a unique selling point.