Weapons for Ukraine: green light and red lines

Powerful images. Emotions. And reaching the hearts of the German people. To inspire enthusiasm for a strong Europe. That was the main focus of French President Emmanuel Macron during his three-day state visit to Germany. He received the Peace Prize of Münster from President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, visited the Memorial to the Jews Murdered in Europe and awarded the Grand Cross of the French Legion of Honor to Beate and Serge Klarsfeld in Berlin. Together, they have drawn attention to numerous Nazi perpetrators living unchallenged with detailed documentation.