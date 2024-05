“Anna & Elsa” as bleating caregivers in nursing home

Anna & Elsa" are currently providing anything but a life of eternal ice in Laa an der Thaya. Unlike their namesakes in the Disney film "The Ice Queen", the two sheep are warming the hearts of the residents in the care home. They will be staying there until October: "Animals have a positive effect on people's experiences and behavior and help with physical and mental illnesses," explains Provincial Councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister.