Back then in the same role
50 years of amateur theater with a fervent passion
The Eggenburg theater group from the Waldviertel region can look back on an impressive 50 years. At the age of 76, "theater prodigy" Walter Wunderer has now been on the amateur stage for half a century.
"The Imaginary Invalid" celebrated a very special premiere in Eggenburg yesterday. This is because the theater group performed exactly the same play 50 years ago when it was founded. In that time, the association has an impressive record: "Around 60 plays have been performed at 17 different venues with 207 people. Three people have been on board for 49 years," says chairwoman Elfriede Jordan, who has been with the group for that long herself. 642 roles have been successfully cast by the Eggenburg theater group in these 50 years.
More than 100 people have also been involved in the amateur dramatics group, which has also performed twelve times at the Medieval Festival, held five readings and taken part in three carnival sessions and a neighborhood opening.
The passion for Walter Wunderer
Founding member Walter Wunderer (76) is back on stage as the "Theaterwunder" and has plenty of episodes to tell. This year - just like 50 years ago - he is playing the role of Dr. Thomas Diafoirus. "I've probably memorized the lines well, I didn't have to learn much," he says. There are still performances today and in June.
Further performances in June
Information & tickets are available on 0677/64005187 and on the homepage theatergruppeeggenburg.at. Performances are still scheduled for Friday, June 7, 8 pm, Saturday, June 8, 8 pm, Sunday, June 9, 7 pm, Friday, June 28, 8 pm, Saturday, June 29, 8 pm and Sunday, June 30, 7 pm on the open-air stage of the former furniture factory in Eggenburg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.