50 years of amateur theater with a fervent passion

"The Imaginary Invalid" celebrated a very special premiere in Eggenburg yesterday. This is because the theater group performed exactly the same play 50 years ago when it was founded. In that time, the association has an impressive record: "Around 60 plays have been performed at 17 different venues with 207 people. Three people have been on board for 49 years," says chairwoman Elfriede Jordan, who has been with the group for that long herself. 642 roles have been successfully cast by the Eggenburg theater group in these 50 years.