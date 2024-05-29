Forgotten by father: Toddler dies in car

It was not until the evening that the father was alerted by his wife, who wanted to pick up his son at the crèche in Sausheim, Alsace, but did not find him there. The child had spent the whole day unnoticed in the heated car in the sun, according to the public prosecutor's office in Mulhouse. The local newspaper "Les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace" reported that with outside temperatures of up to 22 degrees on Tuesday, it could have been up to 47 degrees inside the car, which was parked away from any shade.