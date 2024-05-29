Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After review

Corona vaccination requirement for German soldiers drops

Nachrichten
29.05.2024 13:14

Members of the German armed forces will no longer have to show proof of coronavirus vaccination in future. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that a technical review had resulted in a move away from the obligation to tolerate vaccination towards a voluntary vaccination offer.

comment0 Kommentare

Soldiers must be vaccinated against a whole range of diseases if there are no special health reasons against it. These include hepatitis, measles, rubella, mumps and influenza. On November 24, 2021, the Ministry of Defense included a Covid-19 vaccination as mandatory in the general regulations for the central service regulation "Vaccination and other prophylactic measures".

Since then, there has been an obligation to tolerate this vaccination. Anyone who opposes the vaccination schedule without medical or legal justification must expect disciplinary measures or consequences under employment law.

Federal Administrative Court deals with vaccination obligation
This Wednesday, the Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig will also be hearing a case on the coronavirus vaccination requirement for the German Armed Forces. The applicant, a soldier, had already objected to the inclusion of the Covid-19 vaccination in the Bundeswehr's basic vaccination schedule and considers its retention under the current conditions to be unlawful.

Almost two years ago, the court ruled in principle that the inclusion of the Covid-19 vaccination was lawful. At the same time, it called on the Ministry of Defense to evaluate and monitor the continuation of the vaccination in light of changing circumstances.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf