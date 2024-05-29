Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Less scrap metal:

Japanese researchers present satellite made of wood

Nachrichten
29.05.2024 12:53

Japanese researchers have built a satellite made of wood for the first time. The cube-shaped satellite with an edge length of ten centimetres is to be launched into space in September by a rocket from the private US space company SpaceX, its designers, scientists from Kyoto University and the timber company Sumitomo Forestry, said on Tuesday.

comment0 Kommentare

With the new design, they are pursuing the goal of reducing space debris in the Earth's atmosphere. On re-entry into the atmosphere, the magnolia wood satellite is to burn up completely. In this way - unlike the previous re-entry of satellites into the Earth's atmosphere - no polluting metal particles would be released.

Such metal particles can have a negative impact on the environment and telecommunications, as the developers of the wooden satellite pointed out. "Satellites that are not made of metal should become the standard," said astronaut Takao Doi, a researcher at Kyoto University, at a press conference.

Astronaut Takao Doi at the presentation of the "LignoSat" (Bild: JIJI PRESS/STR)
Astronaut Takao Doi at the presentation of the "LignoSat"
(Bild: JIJI PRESS/STR)

From the ISS into space
The wooden satellite called LignoSat is to be handed over to the Japanese space agency Jaxa next week. A SpaceX rocket, which will be launched from the US Kennedy Space Center in September, will then take the new satellite to the International Space Station (ISS). There it will be sent into space by the Japanese research module to test its stability in space. According to a Sumitomo Forestry spokeswoman, the wooden satellite must also be able to withstand large temperature differences.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf