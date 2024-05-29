Japanese researchers present satellite made of wood

From the ISS into space

The wooden satellite called LignoSat is to be handed over to the Japanese space agency Jaxa next week. A SpaceX rocket, which will be launched from the US Kennedy Space Center in September, will then take the new satellite to the International Space Station (ISS). There it will be sent into space by the Japanese research module to test its stability in space. According to a Sumitomo Forestry spokeswoman, the wooden satellite must also be able to withstand large temperature differences.