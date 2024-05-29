Just set up
Police break up Palestine protest camp in front of TU Vienna
A "protest camp for Palestine" set up just a few hours before in Vienna was broken up by the police on Wednesday afternoon. Activists and students had set up a tent camp in front of the Technical University and hung up banners to protest against the "genocide" in Gaza.
According to police spokesman Philipp Haßlinger, the protest camp was an "unregistered event". The activists had been given ten minutes to evacuate, the police had filed charges and established the identity of the protesters.
Only a handful of activists still on site
The police spokesperson said at midday that the operation was still ongoing. Most of the tents have now been cleared away. While there were around 30 to 35 people in the protest camp at the beginning of the operation, the number is now in single figures.
The camp was set up by almost 100 activists and students "in the context of the genocide that has been going on for almost eight months", according to a statement from the small party SÖZ (Social Austria of the Future). This refers to the war that Israel is waging against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Security removed banner
The activists posted lively reports about their camp on Instagram. Even before the dispersal, photos and videos were posted of police officers saying that they were being "intimidated". One video also showed TU Wien security guards cutting down a banner.
The SÖZ emphasized that they had only provided the students with a platform, but that the content came from the students themselves and was not connected to the party.
Criticism of cooperation with Israeli research institution
In the statement, the organizers of the protest camp criticized the "complicity of the TU", particularly in the cooperation with the Israel Institute of Technology (TECHNION). "TECHNION is a cornerstone of the Israeli military industry and promotes research into Israeli military projects such as Elbit Systems. With this cooperation, TU Wien is directly complicit in the genocide that the Israeli military is committing against the Palestinians," the press release states. In addition, the TU Vienna has collaborations with weapons manufacturers such as Rheinmetall and Glock, the organizers criticized.
A pro-Palestine protest camp on the campus of the University of Vienna was cleared by the police in May.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.