Police break up Palestine protest camp in front of TU Vienna

Criticism of cooperation with Israeli research institution

In the statement, the organizers of the protest camp criticized the "complicity of the TU", particularly in the cooperation with the Israel Institute of Technology (TECHNION). "TECHNION is a cornerstone of the Israeli military industry and promotes research into Israeli military projects such as Elbit Systems. With this cooperation, TU Wien is directly complicit in the genocide that the Israeli military is committing against the Palestinians," the press release states. In addition, the TU Vienna has collaborations with weapons manufacturers such as Rheinmetall and Glock, the organizers criticized.