Just set up

Police break up Palestine protest camp in front of TU Vienna

Nachrichten
29.05.2024 12:52

A "protest camp for Palestine" set up just a few hours before in Vienna was broken up by the police on Wednesday afternoon. Activists and students had set up a tent camp in front of the Technical University and hung up banners to protest against the "genocide" in Gaza.

comment0 Kommentare

According to police spokesman Philipp Haßlinger, the protest camp was an "unregistered event". The activists had been given ten minutes to evacuate, the police had filed charges and established the identity of the protesters.

Only a handful of activists still on site
The police spokesperson said at midday that the operation was still ongoing. Most of the tents have now been cleared away. While there were around 30 to 35 people in the protest camp at the beginning of the operation, the number is now in single figures.

Police officers in front of TU Wien shortly before the eviction (Bild: Instagram/camp4palestine_vienna)
Police officers in front of TU Wien shortly before the eviction
(Bild: Instagram/camp4palestine_vienna)

The camp was set up by almost 100 activists and students "in the context of the genocide that has been going on for almost eight months", according to a statement from the small party SÖZ (Social Austria of the Future). This refers to the war that Israel is waging against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Security removed banner
The activists posted lively reports about their camp on Instagram. Even before the dispersal, photos and videos were posted of police officers saying that they were being "intimidated". One video also showed TU Wien security guards cutting down a banner.

The SÖZ emphasized that they had only provided the students with a platform, but that the content came from the students themselves and was not connected to the party.

Criticism of cooperation with Israeli research institution
In the statement, the organizers of the protest camp criticized the "complicity of the TU", particularly in the cooperation with the Israel Institute of Technology (TECHNION). "TECHNION is a cornerstone of the Israeli military industry and promotes research into Israeli military projects such as Elbit Systems. With this cooperation, TU Wien is directly complicit in the genocide that the Israeli military is committing against the Palestinians," the press release states. In addition, the TU Vienna has collaborations with weapons manufacturers such as Rheinmetall and Glock, the organizers criticized.

A pro-Palestine protest camp on the campus of the University of Vienna was cleared by the police in May.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

