Wedding with Simone
Richard Lugner says yes for the sixth time today!
On Saturday, master builder Richard Lugner (91) will marry his partner Simone Reiländer for the sixth time at Vienna City Hall. However, Lugner has since had to abandon the plan to celebrate the wedding in a "small circle". "The interest is incredibly high, it will probably be huge," sighed the master builder.
The marriage veteran is not nervous just a few days before his wedding. "I'm generally not nervous anymore. I've hardened up well by now," said the master builder.
Wedding perfectly planned
The exact plan for Saturday is already known. The couple will arrive at the town hall at 1.50 pm, where the wedding ceremony will then take place at 2 pm in the "far too small" Stone Hall 2. Simone Reiländer's sister, Sonja, will be the bride's maid of honor. Richard Lugner is accompanied by his son Alexander.
After the ceremony, the newlyweds will present themselves to the public. At 2.30 p.m., the Lugners will leave the town hall via the exit in Lichtenfelsgasse - where private individuals will also have the chance to take photos.
The bridal couple and guests will then circle the town hall in open-top vintage buses, weather permitting. "It's not looking good at the moment", Lugner told APA. In fact, the experts from Geosphere Austria forecast the following for Saturday: "The sun will shine at times, but there will also be isolated rain showers, sometimes with thunder and lightning."
Celebration at Palais Auersperg
The next destination is Palais Auersperg, where a reception will take place from 3 pm. The program includes "cutting the wedding cake" (4.35 pm) and the bridal dance (5 pm). The party ends at 7 pm.
The father of four did not want any criticism of his new wedding in advance. "Every relationship I enter into brings financial benefits for my partner. To prevent that, I would have to continue living alone, I don't want that and that's how we got together," says the master builder.
Lugner is a wedding veteran
Lugner is certainly experienced with weddings: He married Christine Gmeiner for the first time in 1961. After 17 years, the couple separated. The master builder married again in 1979. However, this marriage only lasted four years. "Cornelia (Hahn, note) was stolen from me by the then OPEC Secretary General," said Lugner.
Marriage number three with Susanne Dietrich followed. The marriage ended tragically: in 1984, shortly after the divorce, Dietrich fell into a coma following cosmetic surgery and died.
Christina "Mausi" Lugner, probably Baumeister's most famous partner, followed. The couple married in 1991 and made the social scene unsafe together for years. However, this marriage also ended in 2007. On September 13, 2014, Lugner married German Playmate Cathy Schmitz at a fifth wedding staged as a media spectacle at Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna. It was over after just two years.
The wedding ceremony with Simone Reiländer is now to be "the last". However, the master builder had also said this at his fifth wedding.
