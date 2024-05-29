Oldest Protestant church celebrates 200 years

When pastor Matthias Weigold talks about the founding years of the Heilandskirche, you can't help but smile with fascination: "It was initially a branch of Wald im Schoberpaß - that was the closest Protestant parish. The pastor came in winter on a sledge." A real trip around the world back then! "That was because it was forbidden to be Protestant until 1781. It was hardly possible to practise your faith in secret in the city - but it was possible in the countryside, which is why the congregations there were larger," explains Weigold.