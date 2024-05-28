Katz accuses Spain of “incitement to murder”

Díaz posted controversial wording

In a video posted on X, politician Díaz said: "Palestine will be free from the river to the sea." The phrase means that there should be a free Palestine in an area from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea - where Israel is now located. The wording is controversial because it expresses the Palestinian claim to sovereignty and denies Israel's right to exist. From the Israeli point of view, it is a call for the expulsion or killing of Jews in the state of Israel.