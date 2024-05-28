Priestly training
Pope: uproar over alleged “faggotry” comment
Pope Francis is currently causing a stir with a comment about allowing openly homosexual men to train as priests. At a non-public meeting with around 200 bishops in the Vatican, the head of the Church is said to have used an extremely crude choice of words ...
In explaining why he was against admitting this group to the country's seminaries, the head of the church is said to have said that there was already "too much faggotry" there anyway. The term "froci" allegedly used by the Pope is roughly equivalent to the German term "Schwuchtel" and is usually perceived as derogatory in Italy; however, it is also often used colloquially in the capital Rome and not necessarily in a derogatory way.
Passed on to the media
The Pope's words were apparently passed on to the media by some participants in the bishops' meeting. The Rome correspondent for the magazine "America", which is published by the Jesuit order and is generally pro-pope, also reported on this on Monday evening, citing earwitnesses.
According to "La Repubblica", some bishops saw the choice of words as an unintentional mistake by Francis, whose mother tongue is not Italian but Spanish. It was clear to those present that the Pope was not aware of how offensive the word was in Italian, the bishops said.
Guidelines of the Catholic Church
On a factual level, the rejection of sexually active homosexuals in the training of priests is in line with the current guidelines of the Roman Catholic Church on this issue. The norm was laid down in 2005 under Pope Benedict XVI (2005-13) and most recently confirmed by Pope Francis in 2016.
The bishops in Italy had debated a more flexible handling of these guidelines in light of declining admissions to most of the country's seminaries and a changed social climate towards homosexuals. The Pope has now apparently commented negatively on this debate. Neither the Vatican nor the Italian Bishops' Conference made any statements on the subject on Monday evening.
