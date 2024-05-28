Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Priestly training

Pope: uproar over alleged “faggotry” comment

Nachrichten
28.05.2024 10:53

Pope Francis is currently causing a stir with a comment about allowing openly homosexual men to train as priests. At a non-public meeting with around 200 bishops in the Vatican, the head of the Church is said to have used an extremely crude choice of words ...

comment0 Kommentare

In explaining why he was against admitting this group to the country's seminaries, the head of the church is said to have said that there was already "too much faggotry" there anyway. The term "froci" allegedly used by the Pope is roughly equivalent to the German term "Schwuchtel" and is usually perceived as derogatory in Italy; however, it is also often used colloquially in the capital Rome and not necessarily in a derogatory way.

Passed on to the media
The Pope's words were apparently passed on to the media by some participants in the bishops' meeting. The Rome correspondent for the magazine "America", which is published by the Jesuit order and is generally pro-pope, also reported on this on Monday evening, citing earwitnesses.

According to "La Repubblica", some bishops saw the choice of words as an unintentional mistake by Francis, whose mother tongue is not Italian but Spanish. It was clear to those present that the Pope was not aware of how offensive the word was in Italian, the bishops said.

Guidelines of the Catholic Church
On a factual level, the rejection of sexually active homosexuals in the training of priests is in line with the current guidelines of the Roman Catholic Church on this issue. The norm was laid down in 2005 under Pope Benedict XVI (2005-13) and most recently confirmed by Pope Francis in 2016.

The bishops in Italy had debated a more flexible handling of these guidelines in light of declining admissions to most of the country's seminaries and a changed social climate towards homosexuals. The Pope has now apparently commented negatively on this debate. Neither the Vatican nor the Italian Bishops' Conference made any statements on the subject on Monday evening.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf