Pope: uproar over alleged “faggotry” comment

In explaining why he was against admitting this group to the country's seminaries, the head of the church is said to have said that there was already "too much faggotry" there anyway. The term "froci" allegedly used by the Pope is roughly equivalent to the German term "Schwuchtel" and is usually perceived as derogatory in Italy; however, it is also often used colloquially in the capital Rome and not necessarily in a derogatory way.