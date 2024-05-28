Closing arguments expected in Trump trial

Trial could still collapse

After the closing arguments, which are expected to end on Tuesday or Wednesday, the twelve jurors will retire to deliberate and must reach a unanimous verdict. Officially, there is no time limit for this, but juries usually deliberate for a few hours to a few days. In the event of a conviction, Judge Juan Merchan will determine the sentence on a separate date. If the jurors are still unable to reach an agreement after a lengthy deliberation, the trial is over. In this case, the public prosecutor's office would have the opportunity to reopen the proceedings with a new jury.