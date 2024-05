Win tickets for the EURO 2024!

Every euro as a chance

To take part in the competition, simply make a mobile payment with Bluecode from the Bluecode app, OneFootball app or mobile-pocket app. Every euro you spend at one of the participating retailers by June 11 is a ticket and therefore a chance to win tickets for UEFA EURO 2024™. The Bluecode network includes banks such as bank99, Oberbank, Hypo Banken, Volksbanken and nationwide retailers such as BILLA, BIPA, dm and Müller.