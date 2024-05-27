Lawsuit successful! Is the Super League coming after all?

In an initial reaction, the boss of the Spanish professional league, Javier Tebas, has now pointed this out, opposing the project, which is being driven forward primarily by the president of top Spanish club Real Madrid, the powerful entrepreneur Florentino Pérez. "It is important to make it clear that the judge (following the ECJ) is demanding that FIFA and UEFA make the rules for new competitions transparent and guarantee them, but she is not giving her blessing to the Super League," wrote Tebas on X. The ruling is neither final nor does it bring anything significantly new. Furthermore, the Super League is "described as a project that has been abandoned in its original form".