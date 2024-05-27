Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Judgment in Madrid

Lawsuit successful! Is the Super League coming after all?

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 17:40

The initiators of the controversial soccer Super League have achieved a legal success. A commercial court in Spain partially upheld a lawsuit brought by the European Super League Company SL (ESLC), the company responsible for the planned competition, against possible sanctions by the international associations FIFA and UEFA. However, the ruling is not final and can be appealed in Madrid.

comment0 Kommentare

The competent judge at Commercial Court no. 17, Sofia Gil Garcia, stated in her ruling on Monday that the international association FIFA and the European Union UEFA had abused their dominant market position and prevented free competition on the market. The judge ordered the "anti-competitive behavior" to cease. The associations had imposed "unjustified and disproportionate restrictions" that violated two articles "of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU)".

(Bild: Krone Grafik/EPA)
(Bild: Krone Grafik/EPA)

Gil Garcia had to take into account a landmark ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in December. At the time, the EU judges had already accused the international associations of abusing their market power. According to EU law, a competing product to the Champions League must be possible in principle. However, this does not automatically mean that the Super League must be approved, the European judges said.

Florentino Perez (Bild: AFP)
Florentino Perez
(Bild: AFP)

In an initial reaction, the boss of the Spanish professional league, Javier Tebas, has now pointed this out, opposing the project, which is being driven forward primarily by the president of top Spanish club Real Madrid, the powerful entrepreneur Florentino Pérez. "It is important to make it clear that the judge (following the ECJ) is demanding that FIFA and UEFA make the rules for new competitions transparent and guarantee them, but she is not giving her blessing to the Super League," wrote Tebas on X. The ruling is neither final nor does it bring anything significantly new. Furthermore, the Super League is "described as a project that has been abandoned in its original form".

Twelve top European clubs
Following the ruling, it remains questionable whether and when the European Superleague Company project can be realized. In 2021, twelve top European clubs rehearsed the great revolution. They founded the Super League practically out of nowhere - and failed resoundingly. UEFA and FIFA threatened to impose penalties. The outcry from leagues, fans and politicians was so great that most clubs quickly backed down. With the exception of Real and FC Barcelona, no one is currently openly supporting the project.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf