From 7 p.m.: Hartberg – Austria in the duel for Europe!

"Everyone's tank is still pretty full. The extra day's rest on Tuesday was very important for many players, but I don't think we'll have any problems at all." The change of coach shortly before the end of the season visibly bore fruit for the Viennese team, which should now be reaped. Wegleitner has won each of his three games so far - all of which ended 2:1 - meaning Austria are now on the verge of making it to the European Cup via the play-offs, as they did last year. There they would start in the second qualifying round of the Conference League. That is the only thing they are currently looking at. "Tomorrow is about achieving our goals and stepping on the gas," explained the coach.