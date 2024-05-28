Bundesliga in the TICKER
From 7 p.m.: Hartberg – Austria in the duel for Europe!
Second leg of the European Cup play-off in Austria's Bundesliga: TSV Hartberg welcome FK Austria Wien - the "Veilchen" won the first leg 2:1. We will be reporting live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
The final curtain falls on this Bundesliga season in Hartberg this evening. In the European Cup play-off second leg between TSV and Vienna Austria, the last international starting place will be decided and both teams will be looking to reap the rewards of the season. The "Veilchen" gained an advantage in the first leg with a 2:1 home win. "Hopefully we'll now go one better away from home," said Austria defender Johannes Handl on Monday.
"It will only be up to us!"
Hartberg want to prevent that. "The starting situation is not what we wanted. But there are four halves to go and only two have been played. We have to adapt our game and if we manage to do that, we can cause Austria problems," explained TSV coach Markus Schopp. "It will only be up to us how much we work our opponents and push them to their limits." The Styrians can already look back on a strong season.
"We've played a fantastic season so far. But we still need something to make it fantastic," said Schopp. The physical factor could be decisive, especially with regard to a possible extension. Hartberg seemed to have the upper hand in the first leg on Friday, when Maximilian Entrup scored the important equalizer. "We have to invest more because we're behind. Of course we want to win the whole thing as quickly as possible, but in the end it won't matter whether it takes 90 or 120 minutes," said Schopp, who has all his players fit.
"We're talking about a game that decides!"
Austrias interim coach Christian Wegleitner does not have that luxury - Lukas Galvao, Marvin Martins and Romeo Vucic are out through injury, Reinfried Ranftl is at least back in the squad. Wegleitner does not want to overestimate the fact that his team has one more game under its belt. "Of course, fitness is an issue. Playing four games in ten or eleven days is a challenge. But we're talking about a game that decides. The players won't be asking themselves whether they are tired." Central defender Handl was also reassuring.
"Everyone's tank is still pretty full. The extra day's rest on Tuesday was very important for many players, but I don't think we'll have any problems at all." The change of coach shortly before the end of the season visibly bore fruit for the Viennese team, which should now be reaped. Wegleitner has won each of his three games so far - all of which ended 2:1 - meaning Austria are now on the verge of making it to the European Cup via the play-offs, as they did last year. There they would start in the second qualifying round of the Conference League. That is the only thing they are currently looking at. "Tomorrow is about achieving our goals and stepping on the gas," explained the coach.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
