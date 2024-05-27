AliExpress wants to score points against Temu with Beckham

Long hesitation

However, Alibaba is not completely new to the playing field. Founder Jack Ma had already announced in 2017 that he wanted to serve two billion customers around the globe by 2036. However, many markets were recently left to rival Temu. Alibaba hesitated too long, said industry observer Jianggan Li from Momentum Works. The group had discussed internally for years whether it should attack Amazon in its US home market. Competitor Temu, on the other hand, simply did this without long debates.