“There is enormous potential for the A team”

Austria is back at the U17 European Championships for the first time since 2019 and has reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 2016...

Klaus Mitterdorfer: It's a pleasure to watch this team. I was there live in the stadium for the 4:0 against Denmark. You could tell from the first minute that this was a team with heart on the pitch. A team that not only has footballing quality, but where everyone fights for each other. Sports fans in Austria can be proud of that.