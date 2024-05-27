SPÖ presents model for basic child protection

Volkshilfe boss: Poverty also a psychological burden

Erich Fenninger, Managing Director of Volkshilfe, emphasized that children are affected by poverty even more often than adults. If daily life is not sufficiently financed, the home is not adequately heated in winter and the clothes are worn out, this is also highly psychologically stressful. Basic security would also result in a reduction in somatic illnesses, which in turn would lead to fewer days of absence from school and therefore better chances of educational success.