Ukraine war
Spain supplies Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks
While Ukraine urgently needs more support to defend itself against the war of aggression, Spain wants to supply a dozen missiles for the Patriot air defense system and 19 Leopard tanks to the war-torn country, according to a media report.
In addition, equipment for drone defense and ammunition are to be provided for Ukraine, reports the newspaper "El Pais", citing insiders. These weapons are to be part of the 1.13 billion euro aid package announced last month for the country attacked by Russia.
The new military aid is to be announced during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky, who is due to meet Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI in Madrid later today.
Bilateral security agreement
According to the Spanish government, a bilateral security agreement is to be signed at the meeting with Sanchez, which is scheduled for 12.00 noon, reported the state television station RTVE. Spanish media also reported on a possible visit to the Spanish parliament's House of Representatives later in the afternoon.
Selensky had recently postponed his visit to Spain due to the difficult situation on the front in the north-east of his country, where the Russian invasion forces have launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region. However, a spokesperson for Sanchez did not wish to comment on the newspaper report.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
