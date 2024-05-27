Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ukraine war

Spain supplies Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 11:51

While Ukraine urgently needs more support to defend itself against the war of aggression, Spain wants to supply a dozen missiles for the Patriot air defense system and 19 Leopard tanks to the war-torn country, according to a media report.

comment0 Kommentare

In addition, equipment for drone defense and ammunition are to be provided for Ukraine, reports the newspaper "El Pais", citing insiders. These weapons are to be part of the 1.13 billion euro aid package announced last month for the country attacked by Russia.

The new military aid is to be announced during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky, who is due to meet Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI in Madrid later today.

Training on the Leopard main battle tank in Poland (Bild: APA/AFP/Wojtek RADWANSKI)
Training on the Leopard main battle tank in Poland
(Bild: APA/AFP/Wojtek RADWANSKI)

Bilateral security agreement
According to the Spanish government, a bilateral security agreement is to be signed at the meeting with Sanchez, which is scheduled for 12.00 noon, reported the state television station RTVE. Spanish media also reported on a possible visit to the Spanish parliament's House of Representatives later in the afternoon.

Selensky had recently postponed his visit to Spain due to the difficult situation on the front in the north-east of his country, where the Russian invasion forces have launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region. However, a spokesperson for Sanchez did not wish to comment on the newspaper report.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf