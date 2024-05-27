Milk price stable, “but the margin is smaller”

A system like this costs 200,000 euros to purchase, plus high ongoing energy costs. In return, Spath and her family's everyday life with their 60 dairy cows is now completely different: "I can do all the work in an hour and a half in the morning on my own." While the machine is milking, Spath can scatter the feed and take care of other things. This gives the mother of a young daughter more time - and a better quality of life.