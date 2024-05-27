Vorteilswelt
Question of the week

Is cinema still up to date?

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 09:30

The traditional movie theater experience offers a lot that you might miss with streaming services or home theater systems. New films are usually shown there first, plus there's the huge screen, the perfect acoustics and the unique feeling of a shared movie experience. Despite this, streaming services are increasingly losing out. How is that for you?

comment0 Kommentare

The sometimes very high cost of tickets, snacks and drinks is one thing that stops many people from going to the movies. In rural areas in particular, the nearest cinema is usually a long way away. It is more convenient and less time-consuming to watch movies at home.

Do you regularly watch movies at the cinema? What makes a movie experience so unique for you? Are there certain films or genres that you would rather watch at the cinema than at home? What do you think about the cost of going to the movies - do you think it is too high or justified? And how do you see cinema developing over the next few years compared to streaming services? Finally, do you have any suggestions on how cinemas could remain competitive? We look forward to your comments on this topic!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

