Is cinema still up to date?

Do you regularly watch movies at the cinema? What makes a movie experience so unique for you? Are there certain films or genres that you would rather watch at the cinema than at home? What do you think about the cost of going to the movies - do you think it is too high or justified? And how do you see cinema developing over the next few years compared to streaming services? Finally, do you have any suggestions on how cinemas could remain competitive? We look forward to your comments on this topic!