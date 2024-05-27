Question of the week
Is cinema still up to date?
The traditional movie theater experience offers a lot that you might miss with streaming services or home theater systems. New films are usually shown there first, plus there's the huge screen, the perfect acoustics and the unique feeling of a shared movie experience. Despite this, streaming services are increasingly losing out. How is that for you?
The sometimes very high cost of tickets, snacks and drinks is one thing that stops many people from going to the movies. In rural areas in particular, the nearest cinema is usually a long way away. It is more convenient and less time-consuming to watch movies at home.
Do you regularly watch movies at the cinema? What makes a movie experience so unique for you? Are there certain films or genres that you would rather watch at the cinema than at home? What do you think about the cost of going to the movies - do you think it is too high or justified? And how do you see cinema developing over the next few years compared to streaming services? Finally, do you have any suggestions on how cinemas could remain competitive? We look forward to your comments on this topic!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.