Farmers receive € 180,000 for torn grazing animals

Eternal topic of herd protection

The three pilot pastures in the Landeck district, where controlled grazing with permanent herding and wolf-repellent fenced overnight areas are being tested with great commitment from all those involved, will continue this year. "There were initial difficulties in the first year of the project, but it works. However, the personnel and financial outlay is extremely high. What is being done here is remarkable, but by no means transferable to all mountain pastures throughout the country," says Josef Geisler, Deputy Provincial Governor, paying tribute to the mountain pasture managers and shepherds.