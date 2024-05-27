Austrias high-flyer draws level with Kronsteiner

The man from Illmitz is the first Austria coach since Thorsten Fink (2015) to win his first three competitive matches. The last time Günther Kronsteiner achieved this in the Bundesliga was in 2004 (see statistics on the right). Fink celebrated his first success in the Cup - 3:0 against Oberwart. Coaches such as Peter Stöger, Didi Constantini, Karl Daxbacher, Nenad Bjelica and Manfred Schmid have not had such a strong start to the season as Wegleitner. "In the last few days, the team has achieved a lot in training and in the games. We ignited a spark with the win against BW Linz," says Wegleitner. He and Violett will be challenged again on Tuesday at Hartberg in the second leg of the play-off final for the last European Cup place.