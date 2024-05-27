Vorteilswelt
Austrias high-flyer draws level with Kronsteiner

27.05.2024 08:45

Austrias interim coach Christian Wegleitner has won three league games in a row since taking up his post. The last time Günther Kronsteiner achieved this was in 2004, and the man from Illmitz is held in high regard by the players. The spark was ignited against BW Linz.

"Sometimes it's the little things in life that can make a big difference. The players say that not many things have been changed, but the right ones. I maintain that the quality and passion has always been in the team, otherwise the current flow would not be possible." Interim coach Christian Wegleitner managed to get Austria's results back on track in a short space of time during the heated league finish. The 45-year-old is appreciated by his players and enjoys the full backing of his squad. With three wins from the first three games, "Wegi" has already made a strong impression after 270 minutes on the bench!

The 45-year-old is creating a good atmosphere among the players. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
The 45-year-old is creating a good atmosphere among the players.
The man from Illmitz is the first Austria coach since Thorsten Fink (2015) to win his first three competitive matches. The last time Günther Kronsteiner achieved this in the Bundesliga was in 2004 (see statistics on the right). Fink celebrated his first success in the Cup - 3:0 against Oberwart. Coaches such as Peter Stöger, Didi Constantini, Karl Daxbacher, Nenad Bjelica and Manfred Schmid have not had such a strong start to the season as Wegleitner. "In the last few days, the team has achieved a lot in training and in the games. We ignited a spark with the win against BW Linz," says Wegleitner. He and Violett will be challenged again on Tuesday at Hartberg in the second leg of the play-off final for the last European Cup place.

Champions coach Peter Stöger did not celebrate three league wins at the start. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Champions coach Peter Stöger did not celebrate three league wins at the start.
PS: Wegleitner has always celebrated a 2:1 victory so far. "If it's 2-1 again, then we'll all be happy."

Lukas Schneider
