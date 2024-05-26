Altach’s Manuel Prietl ends his career

"The right time"

Prietl made a total of 54 appearances in the German top flight from 2020 to 2022 before being relegated with Arminia first to the second and then to the third division. "This decision was accompanied by many thoughts and feelings," Prietl wrote on Instagram about his retirement. "But now is the right time for me to say goodbye." He is grateful and proud of 13 years in the professional game. "This time was characterized by unforgettable moments in the soccer world, by highs and lows."