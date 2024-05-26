The end at 32
Altach’s Manuel Prietl ends his career
Long-standing Germany international Manuel Prietl announced the end of his active career in professional soccer at the weekend. The 32-year-old Styrian played for SCR Altach last season, but only made three Bundesliga appearances due to a cruciate ligament rupture.
Prior to that, the midfielder played for Arminia Bielefeld for seven years, where he was captain and a regular player and also achieved promotion to the German Bundesliga with the club.
"The right time"
Prietl made a total of 54 appearances in the German top flight from 2020 to 2022 before being relegated with Arminia first to the second and then to the third division. "This decision was accompanied by many thoughts and feelings," Prietl wrote on Instagram about his retirement. "But now is the right time for me to say goodbye." He is grateful and proud of 13 years in the professional game. "This time was characterized by unforgettable moments in the soccer world, by highs and lows."
Prietl started his career at SV Gleinstätten. From the regional league, he moved on to the Bundesliga via the then second division club TSV Hartberg to SV Mattersburg and from there to Bielefeld in 2016. One month after his transfer to Altach on a free transfer, the veteran suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in his left knee in November. According to sporting director Roland Kirchler, Altach would have liked to keep him, but Prietl decided to end his career.
