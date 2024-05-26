Sallegger: Styrian experts in plant engineering

The Styrian company was founded in 1994 by Hubert Sallegger as a one-man operation. Gradually, it grew to a total of 38 employees and is now one of Austria's largest companies in this field. The business areas were also expanded to include 3D printing, 3D measurement technology and product development. Schnepf himself has been an employee for 17 years and appreciates the "humanity and appreciation that you experience here". And he also sees his job as secure in the future: "Automation will definitely become increasingly important," says the Styrian.