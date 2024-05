Salzburg man (66) ripped off: tens of thousands of euros gone

The local man was informed in the text message last Tuesday that the deadline for online financial access was about to expire. The man was told to enter his details via a link, which he did. On Friday, an alleged employee of the cyber security center of his bank called to say that his account was being hacked. The caller persuaded the pensioner to grant him access to his computer via remote maintenance software. This was followed by a phone call lasting several hours, during which he was repeatedly urged to authorize transfers until the contact was broken off.