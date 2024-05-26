She enchants Cannes with a transparent Gucci look

Four women share the prize

The award for best actress was shared by three women and one trans woman this year: it went to trans actress Karla Sofía Gascón, US actresses Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez and Mexican actress Adriana Paz for their roles in "Emilia Pérez". Gascón is the first trans woman to receive the award. "This award is not just for me, but for all people who fight for themselves and their rights," said the 52-year-old.