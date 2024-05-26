Elle Fanning
She enchants Cannes with a transparent Gucci look
Elle Fanning was a real highlight at the end of the Cannes Film Festival. In a breathtaking Gucci dress from the Resort 2025 collection, she walked the red carpet and attracted everyone's attention.
The low-cut dress with an open back and pleated, semi-sheer fabric in white was adorned with a delicate daisy pattern and hugged her figure perfectly.
Like a goddess
Fanning completed her look with large gold leaf earrings, reminiscent of the Palme d'Or, and subtle 70s make-up with red blusher and green eyeshadow. She wore her blonde hair in an updo with pinned-up ends that perfectly complemented the vintage look. Elle Fanning looked like a true 70s goddess on this evening and said goodbye to the festival in style with this elegant and glamorous look.
German model Lena Gercke also caused a stir. She wore a bright red dress that gave a lot of insight and looked as if a lot of fabric had been cleverly wrapped around her body. She also wore jewelry from Messika.
Golden Palm for Sean Baker
US director Sean Baker has won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival with his tragicomedy "Anora". This was announced by the jury on Saturday evening.
The film, which tells the story of a self-confident striptease dancer in New York, beat 21 other films in the competition. The decision was made by a jury chaired by director Greta Gerwig. In an initial statement, Baker dedicated the film to "all sex workers".
The Grand Jury Prize, the festival's second most important award, went to "All We Imagine as Light" by Indian director Payal Kapadia. The 38-year-old's film follows several women who try to navigate their everyday lives in Mumbai and form alliances with each other in the process.
Frenchman Jacques Audiard received the Jury Prize for "Emilia Pérez". The musical tells the story of a Mexican cartel boss who has his gender reassigned to a woman and then tries to atone for past crimes.
Four women share the prize
The award for best actress was shared by three women and one trans woman this year: it went to trans actress Karla Sofía Gascón, US actresses Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez and Mexican actress Adriana Paz for their roles in "Emilia Pérez". Gascón is the first trans woman to receive the award. "This award is not just for me, but for all people who fight for themselves and their rights," said the 52-year-old.
Jesse Plemons was awarded Best Actor for his role in "Kinds of Kindness" by Giorgos Lanthimos. Miguel Gomes won the award for best director for "Grand Tour".
Coralie Fargeat was honored for best screenplay with "The Substance". Her body horror film starring Demi Moore deals with the devastating effects that beauty mania can have.
"Star Wars" creator George Lucas was awarded an Honorary Golden Palm. An old friend and other cinema veteran gave the laudatory speech on stage: Francis Ford Coppola, whose new film was screening in competition at the film festival.
Not only himself and Lucas' many friends, but the whole world was proud to honor him, said Coppola. Lucas, in turn, called Coppola "a great friend, a brother and a mentor".
