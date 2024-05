Alcoholic cyclist found unconscious after accident

Cyclist was intoxicated

When the police arrived, they were already able to question the cyclist from Ansfelden (61) who had fallen. He had probably been riding along Ziehbergstraße from Nettingsdorf towards Ritzlhofstraße and crashed on the left-hand side of the road. He suffered several injuries, was first treated by the ambulance and taken to hospital. A breathalyzer test showed more than one per mill of alcohol in his blood.