“You have to keep your optimism”

It was her very first interview ever, so she was a little nervous, apologizes the tall young woman, whom I meet for a chat in the KUB bar in Bregenz. Anna Raschner is seventeen years old and attends the grammar school in Blumenstraße in Bregenz. What strikes me immediately is that she knows how to articulate herself well. She comes across as very communicative and is well aware of her impact. Perhaps it's down to her genes, she concludes. Her mother, Annette Raschner, is an author and cultural editor at ORF, who recently caused a stir with the extremely impressive television documentary "Bis zum letzten Augenblick" (Until the last moment) about dying with dignity. Her half-brother, Nico Raschner, is an actor and member of the ensemble at the Vorarlberger Landestheater.