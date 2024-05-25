NBA Western Final
Doncic gives Dallas a 2:0 lead
The Dallas Mavericks have also won their second away game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Final of the North American Basketball League (NBA). The Texans won by a wafer-thin margin of 109:108 on Friday. Superstar Luka Doncic hit the winning shot with three seconds remaining. The next two games in the "best of seven" series will take place in Dallas; if the Mavs win both games, they will reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.
The Mavericks' best man was once again the Slovenian Doncic. In addition to his three-pointer three seconds before the final buzzer, he scored a total of 32 points, 13 assists and ten rebounds and notched up his fifth triple-double in the play-offs. "I just tried to get to my favorite spot and take a shot in reverse, I trust that shot," said Doncic about his winning three-pointer.
Irving also strong
Doncic's co-star Kyrie Irving also played strongly: The playmaker scored 13 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, including a three-pointer before Doncic's game-winner. The Mavs turned the game around with a 30:22 lead in the final quarter after trailing by 16 points midway through the third period. Anthony Edwards (21 points) scored the most points for the Timberwolves.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.