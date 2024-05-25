Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

NBA Western Final

Doncic gives Dallas a 2:0 lead

Nachrichten
25.05.2024 10:16

The Dallas Mavericks have also won their second away game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Final of the North American Basketball League (NBA). The Texans won by a wafer-thin margin of 109:108 on Friday. Superstar Luka Doncic hit the winning shot with three seconds remaining. The next two games in the "best of seven" series will take place in Dallas; if the Mavs win both games, they will reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.

comment0 Kommentare

The Mavericks' best man was once again the Slovenian Doncic. In addition to his three-pointer three seconds before the final buzzer, he scored a total of 32 points, 13 assists and ten rebounds and notched up his fifth triple-double in the play-offs. "I just tried to get to my favorite spot and take a shot in reverse, I trust that shot," said Doncic about his winning three-pointer.

(Bild: Getty Images/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/David Berding)
(Bild: Getty Images/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/David Berding)

Irving also strong
Doncic's co-star Kyrie Irving also played strongly: The playmaker scored 13 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, including a three-pointer before Doncic's game-winner. The Mavs turned the game around with a 30:22 lead in the final quarter after trailing by 16 points midway through the third period. Anthony Edwards (21 points) scored the most points for the Timberwolves.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf