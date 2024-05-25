Doncic gives Dallas a 2:0 lead

The Dallas Mavericks have also won their second away game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Final of the North American Basketball League (NBA). The Texans won by a wafer-thin margin of 109:108 on Friday. Superstar Luka Doncic hit the winning shot with three seconds remaining. The next two games in the "best of seven" series will take place in Dallas; if the Mavs win both games, they will reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.