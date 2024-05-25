Pensioner stuck in a swamp, completely weakened

Soaked and completely covered in mud

When they arrived at the scene, the police officers found a helpless man lying on his side in the mud or water and unable to free himself from his predicament. "He was soaked up to chest height and completely covered in mud," said the police. However, it was not possible to get out of the knee-deep swamp, which is why the pensioner was pulled out of the mud using a lifeline that was in the service vehicle.