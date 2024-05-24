Applause belongs to him
Holland celebrates a dream farewell to “his” arena
James Holland has played over 180 games for Austria Vienna and said goodbye to the fans with an emotional home game. He scored his first league goal in the first leg of the play-off against Hartberg. Afterwards, he was farewelled with applause from his "living room".
Holland scored his first league goal in his last home game for Austria. In doing so, he laid the foundation for the 2:1 home win. The emotions among him, his teammates, the officials and, above all, the fans in the Generali Arena were palpable.
Farewell applause
After a deflected corner kick, Holland was on hand. In the 51st minute, he volleyed the ball into the corner of the net. A dream goal to say goodbye. The Australian was immediately celebrated. The big stage was also his after the game. After more than 180 games in an Austria shirt, he received thunderous applause from the fans.
It was recently announced that the 35-year-old will be moving on in the summer. The oldest player in the Violets' squad played for Austria from 2012 to 2015 and returned in the summer of 2022. In 2013, he celebrated winning the championship with the Viennese club. On Tuesday, he would like to crown his farewell in the second leg against Hartberg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.